Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.24 and last traded at $157.27. Approximately 11,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 397,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.