Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,298 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RCUS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 68,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,176. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

