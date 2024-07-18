Argus Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $170.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Argus from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $124.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

