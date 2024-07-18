Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$563,450.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00.
Aritzia Stock Down 0.7 %
TSE ATZ traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.03. 661,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,670. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.78.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
