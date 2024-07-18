Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$563,450.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE ATZ traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.03. 661,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,670. Aritzia Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.78.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

