Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.96 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $65.96 million and $54.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,207,874 coins and its circulating supply is 182,207,914 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

