ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 155.80 and last traded at 157.81. 3,845,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,874,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at 161.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 103.68.

ARM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 120.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

