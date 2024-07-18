ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 982,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -399.99%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

