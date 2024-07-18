ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 982,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

