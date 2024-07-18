Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,027,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 209,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.