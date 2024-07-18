Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.80

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.80 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 76706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The company has a market cap of C$708.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.41.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

