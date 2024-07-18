Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.39%.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

