Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,676,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.