Ashland Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Shares of ASH opened at $96.71 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

