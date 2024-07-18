ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,840.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $6.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $925.94. 1,619,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,708. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $935.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

