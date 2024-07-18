ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.35%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
