ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

