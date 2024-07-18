AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 2,633,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,466,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,322 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

