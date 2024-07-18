Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.72) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,043.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £315,900 ($409,674.49). 31.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
