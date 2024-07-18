Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up to $30.43

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $31.38. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 92,901 shares changing hands.

ATMU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

