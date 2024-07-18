Autoliv (ALV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 19th. Analysts expect Autoliv to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. Autoliv has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

