AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $48.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,935.74. 43,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,872.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,888.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.