Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

