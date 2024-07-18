Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PSFF stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.