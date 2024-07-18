Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 15.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 268,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 103,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Avanti Helium Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0700483 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.