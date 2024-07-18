Axie Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $908.94 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.14 or 0.00009630 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $908.94 million and approximately $59.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,833.40 or 1.00069370 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,964,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,952,255.63722688 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.25436439 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $46,046,162.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

