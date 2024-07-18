Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 14.1% This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00004986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $64.36 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Badger DAO Token Profile
Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,256,807 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.
Badger DAO Token Trading
