Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.01) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.
