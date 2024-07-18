Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,918 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

