Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Up 55.7% This Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 55.7% higher against the dollar. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $178.44 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $68.80 or 0.00107918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,480 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,107.44264639 with 2,593,479.6058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 56.91264736 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,799,830.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

