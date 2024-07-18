Bancor Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $78.59 million and $5.18 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,716.42 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00072259 BTC.

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,657,580 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,657,580.38698402. The last known price of Bancor is 0.63105823 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $5,631,798.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

