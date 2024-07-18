Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.47

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 192086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,706 shares of company stock worth $54,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

