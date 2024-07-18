Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Bancroft Fund worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BCV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

About Bancroft Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

