Bank First Co. (BFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 9th

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

