Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Bank First Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ BFC traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.34. 12,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $930.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

