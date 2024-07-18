Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 48,221,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,787,590. The firm has a market cap of $336.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

