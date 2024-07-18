Bank of America Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

LBRT opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,777.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 752,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

