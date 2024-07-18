Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $64.09 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,854. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.