Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bank OZK Stock Performance
OZK stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
