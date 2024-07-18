Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

