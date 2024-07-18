Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. 64,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,320. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $465.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $115,570.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

