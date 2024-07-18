Barclays Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $49.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,666,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $11,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

