Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Shares of OUT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
