Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $15.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after buying an additional 419,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,869,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

