Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $381,740,000 after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.28. 6,350,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,701. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $2,261,955.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,578 shares of company stock worth $108,177,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

