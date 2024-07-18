Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $1,111,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $488.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,385. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $496.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

