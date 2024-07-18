Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,963. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

