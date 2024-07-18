Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,352. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

