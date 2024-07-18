Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.5 %

TTD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 2,806,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

