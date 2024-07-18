Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.79. 4,090,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,834. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.88.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.