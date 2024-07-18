Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,812,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,892,938. The firm has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.