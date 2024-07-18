Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,716. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

