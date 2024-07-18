Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,745 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 38.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 153.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 203,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,202,000 after buying an additional 262,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Cognex Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.