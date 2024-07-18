Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $21.44 on Thursday, hitting $637.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $631.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.