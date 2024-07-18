Benchmark Boosts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $180.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $134.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

